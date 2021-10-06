OSWEGO – When the lights go up for the next production of the Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA), two veteran young actors of the organization will share the spotlight in “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors.”

Gus MacDonald is a freshman at Oswego High School. Gus enjoys theater and has performed in 6 plays for the Oswego Players: A Christmas Story, Safe Haven, Snow White & the Queen of Mean, Fairytale Courtroom. He is playing two parts in the current production of Bad Auditions for Bad Actors; Josh and the policeman. In his free time, Gus enjoys watching movies such as Star Wars & Lord of the Rings, listening to & playing music, reading, deeply philosophical thinking, playing board games & has recently started working as a beekeeper. Gus plays saxophone, piano & the French horn.

His name is Trevor Griffith. He tells us that he was born on a snow day. Trevor is currently playing Roger Sterns in the Oswego Players Production of Bad Auditions by Bad Actors. He is a 12-year old seventh grader who goes to the Oswego Middle School. Trevor also tells us that Norm Berlin is his favorite director. Trevor admits that he joined the theater because his mother thought he would enjoy it and she was right! This is his fourth play with TAYA. His hobbies include figure skating, physical therapy and cross country. His favorite foods are bacon, lettuce, tomato and wheat sandwiches. He also enjoys music in school, the color periwinkle, the shape of a square and the number six.

Now that you know a little bit about these two young men, you are sure to want to make your reservation soon by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138. The play runs October 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. and October 24, 31 at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr. Oswego. For more information, log onto the OP website: oswegoplayers.org

