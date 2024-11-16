OSWEGO – The Oswego Players presents its December holiday production, Andrew J. Fenady’s “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” Performances run Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 6-8 and 13-15. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The show takes place at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, located on Barbara Donahue Drive across from Fort Ontario State Historic Site in Oswego.

The timeless story about “the eternal light with which childhood fills the world” is inspired by a simple, poignant letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of “The New York Sun” and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the publication.

Virginia wondered and wrote: “Dear editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in ‘The Sun,’ it is so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Editor Ed Mitchell gives the assignment of answering Virginia’s letter to Frank Church, who, until his wife and baby died last Christmas Eve, was the paper’s best and most dependable reporter.

The Oswego Players’ production is under the direction of Jennifer Hitchcock, who originally brought the show to the stage of Frances Marion Brown in 2016. Working with her as assistant director and stage manager is Caylyn Salmonsen, who has appeared in many previous productions, such as “A Murder is Announced” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Among the 19-member cast, ranging in ages from six to 60-plus is Helen McDonald in the role of Virginia O’Hanlon. While this is her first leading role, audiences will recognize her from previous productions with The Oswego Players. Last season she played Fan in “A Christmas Carol,” and earlier this year, she appeared as Sparrow in the Oswego Opera’s production of “Brundibar.”

Other cast members include William Edward White as Edward P. Mitchell; Pablo Mendoza as Frank P. Church; Kaleigh Hartle as Andrea Borland and Kevin Colvin as James O’Hanlon. Also in the show are Krista Thomas, Charlie Thompson, Richard Carpenter, Chloe Hill, Mallory Gordon, Lilith Pape, Charlotte Gilkey, Averyanna Wilson, Christina Rogers, Norman Berlin, Bill Cowham, Craig Gilkey and Donald Crowe.

“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is presented by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Oswego Players’ box office at 315-343-5138 or visit www.oswegoplayers.org.

