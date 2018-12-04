Explosion, Fire Reported On Oswego’s West Side

" data-medium-file="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18-300x400.jpg" data-large-file="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18-460x613.jpg" class="size-medium wp-image-249634" src="http://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18-300x400.jpg" alt="Niagara Street fire under investigation (OFD photo)" width="300" height="400" srcset="https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18-300x400.jpg 300w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18-150x200.jpg 150w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18-460x613.jpg 460w, https://oswegocountytoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/niagara-street-fire-12-3-18.jpg 720w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />Niagara Street fire under investigation (OFD photo)
OSWEGO – Just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oswego firefighters were alerted to a fire in a home after a reported explosion on Niagara Street.
Firefighters found an active basement fire and extension of fire to the resident’s truck outside.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames.
A man, woman, child and family pet were able to escape the smoke and flames without injury.
The fire is under investigation.
