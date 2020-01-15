Facility Maintenance Company Will Hold Hiring Event

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oneteam, a local facilities maintenance company, will hold a hiring event for industrial sanitation technicians from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

Oneteam is a growing company that specializes in janitorial cleaning services, facility maintenance, and special projects. The company has immediate openings to fill positions that provide cleaning services at a manufacturing facility in Cato. The company services clients in areas around New York State.

Mark Lamphear, Oneteam’s owner, said, “We are hiring for sanitation technicians. These are full-time, second shift, positions with benefits available. Candidates must have reliable transportation and a clean background. Training will be provided for qualified candidates.

“We are very proud of our service teams and their efficiency and hard work in every aspect of our business,” said Lamphear. “We pay $16 per hour for our entry level sanitation positions. We understand that when our employees feel supported and happy, it shows in the work that they do for our customers.”

Interested applicants may submit a paper application at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.

Resumes may also be forwarded to Mark Lamphear at [email protected]

For more information about the hiring event, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...