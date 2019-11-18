Fairgrieve Students Show Gratitude in November

Several Fairgrieve Elementary School students were thankful they were honored for their display of gratitude throughout the month of November.

One student from each classroom was nominated for the honor by his or her teacher after they were observed showing thanks and appreciation toward their peers, Fairgrieve staff members and/or various tasks around school.

The students, in grades kindergarten to six, were recognized during a Morning Express program where they were celebrated with cheers and applause.

For their efforts, each honoree received a “brag tag” to add to their collection.

Virtue of the Month winners include the following students in the front row, from left: Joslyn Diaz, Kairi Yager, Andrew Chappell, James Rice, Aphrodite Mesick, Abrionna Brais, Alexander O’Keefe and Francis Davis. In the second row, from left, are: Addison Gleason, Patrick Brooks, Jayden Miner, Eli Quesada, James Regan, Javon Ridgeway and Cloee Diefenbacher. In the third row, from left, are: HayLeigh Lenz, Saline Webster, Ayden Spaulding, Annie Quirk, Penelope Taylor and Allison Treneer. Absent from the photo are: Braylon Koval and Zoey Roberts.

The program also featured the Fourth Grade Glee Club, whose members sand and danced to “Thanks,” a song about being thankful.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...