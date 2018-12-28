Fairgrieve UPK Holiday Craft Night A Bonding Experience For Families

FULTON – Some of the biggest holiday smiles were created by some of the smallest Fulton City School District students.

Fairgrieve Elementary School’s annual pre-kindergarten Make and Take Night featured a plethora of crafting stations, dinner and many memories.

UPK teacher Robin France said her students enjoyed a night with their peers outside of the classroom setting, while they made the following crafts as Christmas decorations and presents: paper plate reindeer, jungle bells, paper wreaths made from old puzzle pieces, Popsicle stick snowmen, Santa mask, reindeer food, gold stars and a Christmas countdown chain. Family bonding, she said, was the biggest takeaway.

“If (students) see mommy and daddy involved, they’ll see it’s important for them too,” France said.

While the holiday activity used to occur in the daytime, France said it was moved to nighttime because family engagement is a huge part of the universal pre-kindergarten curriculum. Nearly 75 people attended the celebration.

Following dinner, families enjoyed pumpkin pie made by the pre-kindergartners.

Several families also walked away with holiday gifts from teaching staff.

