Fairley Elementary Students Receive Leadership Award

Two Fairley Elementary school fourth graders were among a handful of students from across Central New York who were recognized for their leadership during a dinner May 9 at Nottingham High School.

Tenly Baker and Landon Gibson earned the Student Leadership Award by meeting a variety of criteria, which ranged from exhibiting sportsmanship to embracing healthy lifestyles.

The criteria also focused on competency in a variety of movement forms and sports skills, and knowledge of movement concepts and procedures.

Physical education teachers Lynn Halliwell and Scott Leonard, who nominated Baker and Gibson for the honor, noted that they were thrilled for the students.

“They value learning and are a positive influence on their peers,” Halliwell said. “We are so happy for them to get this recognition.”

The award was presented by the Central North Zone New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance.

The organization advocates and promotes physically active and healthy lifestyles through school and community programs in health education, physical education, recreation and dance.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...