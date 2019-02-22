Fantom Named To Dean’s List

SALISBURY, MD – Kailee Fantom of Fulton was named to the Dean’s List at Salisbury University for the fall 2018 semester.

At Salisbury University, some 8,700 students in 43 undergraduate, 15 graduate and two doctoral programs pursue liberal arts and professional degrees.

Located on the Eastern Shore 30 miles from the Atlantic Ocean and 20 miles from the Chesapeake Bay, Salisbury is 2 ½ hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Norfolk, Va., and Wilmington, Del.

SU is ranked among the nation’s best colleges in U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...