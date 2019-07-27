Farfaglia Calls on Cuomo To Sign Zombie Properties Bill

FULTON – County Legislator and Fulton mayoral candidate Dan Farfaglia called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would help cities speed up the foreclosure process on abandoned property.

“In the city of Fulton, and in many parts of Upstate New York, there are too many abandoned properties afflicting our communities. Abandoned properties are an eyesore, a magnet for drug activity, and a danger to our children. We need the legal authority to take action more quickly and clean up our communities,” said Farfaglia in his letter urging the Governor to sign the bill.

According to the bill memo, the legislation, known as the “Zombie Property Remediation Act of 2019” authorizes local government to go to court to force banks to “either complete mortgage foreclosure actions or to issue certificates of discharge for the mortgage for properties that have been certified as abandoned pursuant to real property actions and proceedings law section.”

“For three years, I served on the Oswego County Land Bank Corporation and that board, and others like it across our state, have taken abandoned properties, and restored them back to productive use. But, during that time I also learned first-hand how efforts by Fulton and other local governments are hampered and delayed by the legal process. This bill goes a long way toward fixing that problem,” said Farfaglia explaining his reasons for writing the Governor.

The legislation was passed overwhelmingly by both houses of the State Legislature.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...