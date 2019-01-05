Fastrac Fuels Local Health Initiatives At Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – Fastrac Markets has donated $15,000 to support local health initiatives through the Oswego Health Foundation, continuing the company’s continued investment in the communities where it operates.

The donation will be used to support upcoming projects throughout the Oswego Health system, said Oswego Health President and CEO Michael Harlovic.

“Oswego Health appreciates support from this community-minded business,” Harlovic said. “Their generous donation will ensure exceptional healthcare services are provided locally.”

Fastrac Vice President of Operations Tom Wright and Fastrac District Supervisor Marsha Lighton recently presented the gift to the Oswego Health Foundation at Fastrac’s West Bridge Street store.

“It’s important to us to keep our communities not only well fueled and fed, but healthy, too,” Wright said. “Oswego Health has provided this community with accessible, high-quality care for generations, and Fastrac couldn’t be more proud to lend its support.”

Now in its 20th year, Fastrac Markets operates more than 55 convenience store and fueling locations across Upstate New York.

During the check presentation, Wright was joined by Harlovic and Lighton, along with Jeff Coakley, Oswego Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Margaret Barclay, Oswego Health Foundation Executive Director; Tiffany Woodward, Foundation Development Manager for Annual Giving, and Michele Hourigan, Oswego Health Foundation Director of Business and Community Development.

The Oswego Health Foundation, established in 2011, is a 501c3 that supports healthcare initiatives of the Oswego Health system.

For more information, please visit oswegohealth.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...