FBB Extends Pre-Application Deadline

FULTON, NY – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has made the determination to extend the due date for the Pre-Applications to Friday, March 8th. FBB is calling it the Polar Vortex Extension!

Conditions of adverse weather have made it difficult for people to get out and talk to their neighbors. FBB hopes the warm-up predicted for the next two weeks helps conversations about the program to occur more freely.

Even though the deadline is being extended FBB STRONGLY encourages blocks to turn in their Pre-Applications as soon as possible so that the Ambassadors can begin helping each Block with their Final Application.

Applications can be dropped off at 125 West Broadway OR directly to your Ambassador OR scanned and emailed to [email protected]

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2019 Fulton Block Builders:

• Pre-Applications Due – Friday March 8, 2019 (Required in order to submit a Final Application) Applications can be dropped off at 125 West Broadway OR directly to your Ambassador OR scanned and emailed to [email protected]

• Final Applications Due – Wednesday April 10

• Fundraising goal of $75,000.00 must be met – Tuesday April 30, 2019

• FBB Grant Awardees Announced – Wednesday May 1, 2019

• Kick Off Dinner for Sponsors, Volunteers and Awardees – Friday May 17, 2019

Pre-applications for the 2019 program can be found at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/ and from City Hall and from your neighborhood Ambassador.

Target Area 1 Ambassadors -Penny Halsted & Cheryl Baldwin;

Target Area 2 Ambassador -Linda Eagan;

Target Area 3 Ambassadors- Alissa Viscome & Tammy Keding;

Target Area 4 Ambassadors -Kelly Niccoli & Mike Peterson;

Target Area 5 Ambassadors – Tina Eusepi; Greg Bailey;

Target Area 6 Ambassadors -Tonya Crisafulli & Heather Crofoot

City residents who would like to participate in the program need to form a neighborhood group with a minimum of 50% of the property owners in their vicinity. The group can include homeowners or landlords. Once formed, just sign the simple pre-application form and submit it as a group. Once submitted your FBB Ambassador will meet with your group to explain the program details and help you to submit the strongest Final Application possible. Each participating property owner in a Challenge Block is eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar match on exterior improvements (visible from the street) up to $1,000. If $500 is spent, a $250 match will be made. If $2,000 or more is spent the match will be $1,000 (minus taxes.)

There is no “catch”, there is no income requirement, there is no payback!

