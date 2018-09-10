Fishing Museum Plans 5th Annual ‘Celebrate Fishing’ Event

PULASKI – The Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum hosts a “Celebrate Fishing” Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. Volunteers and people interested in all aspects of fishing are welcome to participate.

The museum and visitor center is located at 3044 state Route 13, east of the village of Pulaski. It is situated on 10 acres of land with a pond and fishing access to the Salmon River.

“We are looking for vendors and individuals who would like to participate in our event,” said Museum Director Mike Riordan. “The museum will be open for tours, and fishing will be held in the pond for largemouth bass.”

The event includes fishing seminars on beginning and advanced fishing techniques for young and old, a hands-on kids’ pool with live fish to touch and experience, a kids’ casting contest, fishing games, free books, and fishing tackle for all that attend.

There will also be door prizes and raffles, and proceeds will benefit the museum.

Volunteers are invited to display or demonstrate the latest fishing tackle, present seminars on specific fishing skills or techniques, teach children how to cast, spool a reel, tie a fisherman’s knot and other skills, help with kids’ fishing seminars, and demonstrate fly-tying, casting, equipment, taxidermy or related topics.

There will be tables set up with vintage and new tackle for sale.

The public is welcome to rent space to sell or display tackle and fishing items under the vendor tent or rent tent space at the event.

The museum is also accepting donated items for raffles and silent auctions.

All donations are welcome. Snacks and beverages will also be available on the site.

