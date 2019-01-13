Fishing Reports for January 11, 2019

Oswego River report:

According to Oz Angling Bait & Tackle:

The Oswego River has been on and off over the past couple of weeks. With water temperatures in the thirties, the trout and walleye fishing can still be good but your timing has to be right. Most anglers are having to put in a couple of hours to get a couple bites this time of year. In addition to the browns, steelhead, rainbows, and walleye are most common this time of year. Jigs and swimbaits have been working well. The water flow is running at 15,300cfs this morning.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

A few anglers on Wednesday braved the elements as the wind became progressively worse over the course of the day. However those who stuck it out were able to get the job done. A few anglers joined us early yesterday morning, but slush quickly became an issue pushing them off the run rather early. The current release at the dam is 500 CFS with a reported flow of 802 CFS at the Pineville gauge.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop and Motel:

On Wednesday we had scattered rain showers in the morning that changed over to snow showers in the afternoon along with windy conditions. The few anglers we spoke with reported getting into fish in the mid to upper end of the river. With the recent drop in water level, the fish have been holding in and around the deeper holes and larger runs. Anglers who were float fishing or bottom bouncing had the most success with blue egg sacs, beads and pink worms. Anglers who were fly fishing had most success with wiggle stones, steelhead hammer, rusher nymphs, steak-n-eggs, glo-bugs, estaz eggs and woolly buggers.

Oneida Lake report:

With the very cold temperatures over the next few days, we should be seeing some ice forming on the lake. The wind was an issue over the last couple of days but has been diminishing and is not expected to be a problem for a few days. Hopefully this is the beginning of the ice fishing season but please be patient and wait for safe conditions.

Sandy Pond report:

The cold temperatures have finally arrived but the pond is in the very early stages of ice formation. Temperatures are expected in the single digits at night over the next couple of nights and there are no daytime highs expected to be above freezing for a week. Please be patient and wait for safe ice.

