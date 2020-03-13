Fishing Reports for March 12, 2019

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:



According to Oz Angling Tackle:The water flow has been up and down some the last few days but is currently 13,700 CFS. Fresh chrome are making a solid push into the Oswego River right now. With the river temperature at 40 degrees, steelhead are quite willing to bite in the upper river lately. Egg sacs and beads have been producing best results as some early spawners are starting to drop eggs. Marabou jigs, pink worms, night crawlers, and Gulp minnows have caught fish recently as well. More browns and walleyes have been reported in the lower river ever since the water temperature got above 38 degrees. Don’t be deterred by the high water, quality fishing is happening on the Oswego River!

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

We received some mixed reports from our guests on Tuesday. Those who joined us in the morning had a tougher go of it but the afternoon bite proved to be more productive. The majority of fish reported were chrome bright hen steelhead on their way upstream! 10 mm cream colored beads were the bait of choice although nuke eggs, glo bugs, and stone fly patterns all took bites as well. With the runoff from the Tug Hill the water flow has jumped to 2,200 CFS and 2,750 CFS at Pineville. The run was closed yesterday but expected to be open regular hours today.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop & Motel:

The water level is still high with the runoff from melting snow coming off the Tughill but the river is fishable. A few anglers that stopped in were heading to some of the smaller local tributaries. The fish that are being landed in the river have been a mix of fresh fish that came in with the high water, colored up fish that have been in the river and the occasional drop back.

Oneida Lake report

Reports are indicating many areas of the lake are unsafe at this point. Shoreline ice is receding and many large areas are honeycombed. Large holes can be found across the lake. With the recent warm temperatures, the ice fishing season is coming to a close.

Sandy Pond report:

According to Greene Point Marina:

With the warmer temperatures the ice fishing season on the pond has come to a close.

