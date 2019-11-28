Fishing Reports for November 27, 2019

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

According to Oz Angling Tackle:The Lake Ontario tributaries are abundant with steelhead and brown trout right now. Late November presents a unique opportunity to enjoy some world class trout fishing on the Oswego River. A few trout were caught off the wall yesterday. Beads, egg sacs, and marabou jigs were working. The wall bite wasn’t hot and heavy but good enough to keep things interesting. After being down to 5,000 CFS the flow has risen to 10,200 CFS over the last few days. With rain in the forecast for later today, keep an eye on the flow.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Over the weekend, the middle part of the run seemed to produce the most activity. Anglers reported a steady pick Monday with some areas producing better than others. Those who put the time in were rewarded with at least a tug or two on the line. We had reports of fresh chrome, a few browns, and even a king brought to hand. Reports from anglers indicated a pretty good day down on the run for some. Others are still struggling to find them but it seems that everyone was able to bring at least one to hand Tuesday. Seemingly alternating days, with every other day being more productive.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop & Motel:

Over the last couple of days the weather and water conditions have been stable and the fishing pressure has increased. With the low water conditions the fish have been holding in and around the deeper holes and larger runs. In the upper end of the river the Upper & Lower Fly Zone, Schoolhouse Pool, Wire Hole, Ellis Cove, Bovines, Trestle Pool and Pineville have produced some action. In the lower end of the river anglers have reported having some action around RT2A, Ballpark, Longbridge/Staircase, Black Hole and DSR. For those anglers who are fly fishing, dead drifting with nymphs or indicator fishing with single egg patterns has produced the best results. For those anglers who are bottom bouncing with spinning gear or float fishing have had the most success with blue, pink and chartreuse egg sacs, trout beads or pink worms.

Oneida Lake report:

With the nice weather we have had over the last couple of days, anglers have taken advantage of the conditions casting stickbaits from shore just before and after dark. Today we are expecting some rain along with gusty winds moving in during the day and overnight. Colder temperatures are also returning tomorrow.

Sandy Pond report:

No new report.

