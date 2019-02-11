Forgiveness, Goal Progress Honored At Lanigan Elementary

Lanigan Elementary students recognized during a recent school assembly were honored for their forgiving hearts.

The awardees were congratulated by Principal Jeff Hendrickson and presented with a certificate of recognition for having displayed forgiveness in the classroom and throughout the building during the month of January.

Honorees include sixth graders Gia Enright and Jacob Hotaling, fifth graders: Ava Greeney, Hailey Smith, Brady Farrands, Addison Smith, Nathan Nichols and Colin Ware, fourth graders: Alexa Smith, Madalyn Gates, Nathan Hough, Kaiya Stupp, Teagan Kingsley, Isabell Stock and Greyson Strong and third graders: Julia Tomarchio, Tyler Vant, Liam Sawyer, Brayden Taylor, Brielle Roach and Zachary Kane.

Also honored were second graders: Dani Hamilton, Tucker Smith, Alivia Rodriguez, Dawson Kingsley and Connor Hughes, first graders: Anna-Marie Clew, Piper Mead, Richard Calkins, Jaelnn Fofi, Natalie Lawler, Rebecca Horning, Gemma Calkins, Owen Ouderkirk and Andrew Sellers and kindergarteners: Callie Trail, Kendal LaMacchia, Braiden Sellin, Benjamin Bennett, Carson Holland, Kaleb Hoffman, Jionni Jimenez, Elijah Stoddard and Maddison Garn.

Recognition also went to several students throughout many grade levels who have been on a roll with an academic, social or behavioral goal during the month of January.

Students were acknowledged for increased reading scores, behavior progress, great attendance, making good choices, ignoring distractions, gaining self-control, accepting challenges and maintaining a positive attitude.

On-a-roll awardees include: Ryan McLoughlin, Evan Prusinowski, Logan Fitzgerald, Eva-Mae Meeker, James Stewart, Avery Pudney, Keonna Holmes, Nathan Hough, Luke McCoy, Nick Sands, Julia Santiago, Toby Vayner, Crispin Crowe, Aliyah Woodridge, Jocilyn Bellinger, Henry Becker, Brynlie Slight, Kyliegh Miller, Cole Osborne, Chloe Tucci and Ryker Lindsley.

