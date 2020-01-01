Former FDN Reporters Share Memories

Chrissa Butler

I replaced the very first (Fulton) reporter Gwen Bixby, from 2000 to 2002 and worked along side Steve Yablonski who went on to create Oswego Daily News.

I remember how everyone thought it was ridiculous – we were internet only?

Jody and Michelle were sales reps that I recall back then.

I only have fond members as my time reporting 2000-2002

NICOLE REOME

FDN hit the ground running and really set the tone for live journalism in Oswego County.

It was a unique experience to work for a group of professionals who made the news team part of their family.

We cared as much about each other as we did for local news, accuracy in our reporting and dedication to getting information to the public in real time.

I feel fortunate to have been part of that team and those accomplishments.

My personal favorite is Dave Bullard “strangling” himself with a phone cord while he was on one of “those” calls.

Most memorable story?

moments … a woman being held hostage by a psycho boyfriend and I was next to her family when he finally let her go.

All things El hage and Erin Maxwell

The golden donut award when Doc DiRenna left

I remember when I first started to realize what we were doing and how valuable it was when I was on scene gathering info and phoning it in to Dave at the office who was posting live updates to the web.

Before I even left the scene, the public had the information.

That was really profound in my mind.

The most important thing to remember is that all of the web posting news sources do now are FOLLOWING our lead.

We did it first in Oswego County!

