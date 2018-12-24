Fraternity Supports OCO

FULTON, NY – Members of Lambda Sigma Upsilon recently held a fundraiser to benefit Oswego County Opportunities Health Education Services.

The fraternity was joined by several other Greek and student organizations to help raise awareness of HIV and the resources that are available locally.

“The national philanthropy of Lambda Sigma Upsilon is HIV and AIDS awareness,” said event organizer Isaac Adu-Agyei. “I became aware of OCO and its Mobile Testing Unit through my internship at the SUNY Oswego Lifestyles Center. OCO is a valuable resource. Its efforts to educate the community and raise awareness of HIV and AIDS are admirable and we’re proud to support OCO and its Mobil Testing Unit.”

Lambda Sigma Upsilon’s HIV Fundraiser was recognized by the SUNY Student Association Programming Board.

From left are Lambda Sigma Upsilon members Pharaoh Scott and Isaac Adu-Agyei; OCO Health Educators Sarah Woodworth and Mackenzie Wilton; and Alcohol and Other Drugs Program coordinator, Trisha DeWolf, of the SUNY Oswego Lifestyles Center.

