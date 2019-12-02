OSWEGO, NY – Fredrick “Ted” Lewis, 78, of Oswego, passed away at Oswego Hospital on Friday, November 29, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was the son of the late William “Harry” and May (Turkington) Lewis.

Fred’s family was his pride and joy.

He also enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, hiking, camping, cross-country skiing and golfing.

He took great pleasure tending to his lawn and gardens, and he was an avid Yankees and Giants fan.

Fred was employed as a machine tender at Hammermill Paper for 14 years.

He then worked for Miller Brewing as a brewer for 19 years.

He also worked for Owens-Illinois before returning to International Paper where he retired.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Marjorie (Wheeler) Lewis; son, Timothy Lewis of Oswego; daughter, Stephanie (Paul) May of Malta, NY; two sisters, Mary (Robert) Clark of Oswego and Christine (Albert) Burleson of Beaumont, Texas; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by two sisters, Anna May Bartholomew and Margaret Somers; and his brother, William “Bill”.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Upstate Cancer Center at Oswego Hematology Oncology at Oswego Hospital, 140 West 6th Street Oswego NY 13126.

Ted’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

