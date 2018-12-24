Free Classes for Kids at the Arts Center

FULTON – Thanks to a grant from Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, CNY Arts Center will offer free classes for children over the holiday break.

Both theater and art classes will be offered for free in two different age groups.

It started December 22 when Miss Monique’s Art Series kicked off with a paint class for ages 5-10 at the Arts Hotspot, 47 S. First St. in downtown Fulton.

A second kids’ paint class is scheduled for January 19 to brighten up your winter or get some more painting skills for free.

Miss Jess launches a ‘Crash Course in Theatre” series with Improv 101 on December 26 for ages 8-12 from 2-4 p.m., and ages 12-16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

You don’t need a script to act.

Learn not just about the comedic aspects of Improv, but the public speaking and serious applications.

Learn also how to apply improv and ad-libbing to scripted acting.

“One Man Production Staff” December 28 is for ages 8-16 with a choice of two sessions from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. or 4 – 8 p.m.

Young actors can become a Jack of all Trades or start the journey as a Renaissance man or woman in this quick covering of the basics of theatre.

Be the actor, director, set designer, tech crew, stage manager, costume designer, etc.

“Showing Not Telling” will happen December 30 for ages 8-12 from 2-4 p.m. and ages 12-16 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Actors will acquire the skill of using more than just your dialogue and tone.

Learn to use body language effectively in your acting.

We will be using masks as an acting tool as well as decorating them.

All classes are free to any child in Oswego County, but registration is required.

For more information, contact Jess Tetro at [email protected] or by messaging CNY Arts Center on Facebook, or by calling the Arts Center at 315-598-ARTS (2787).

