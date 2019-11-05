Friends of the Library Help You Get Ready for the Holidays

November 5, 2019 Contributor

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Library will ease your holiday preparations with a number of events scheduled for November and December.

Friends of the Library board president Joe McManus recommends the 2020 “Read Around Oswego” calendar as the best way to keep you organized in the new year.

A “Learn to” class in card making will take place Nov. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Using stamps, ink and card stock participants will create one fall tag and two Christmas cards.

A paper mosaic class follows on Nov. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a fun paper piecing project to use up scraps of paper.

Make a wreath with evergreen boughs on Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; or an evergreen arrangement on Dec. 1 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Organizers ask that interested participants take just one of the evergreen classes to make room for more people.

For those who plan to do an arrangement and who already have a container and some decorations, are free to bring them along.

To reserve your place in any of the “Learn to” classes, call the library at 315-341-5867 or stop in at the main desk at the library.

Sales of the Library’s “Read Around Oswego” calendar continue through December at the River’s End Bookstore, the Richardson-Bates Historic House, the town of Oswego Historical Society and at the library’s main desk.

Calendars are $10 each and feature local people, places, and a year’s worth of book recommendations.

Friends of the Library will also be wrapping books at the River’s End Bookstore Dec. 10 through 23.

