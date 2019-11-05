Friends of the Library Help You Get Ready for the Holidays

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Library will ease your holiday preparations with a number of events scheduled for November and December.

A “Learn to” class in card making will take place Nov. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. Using stamps, ink and card stock participants will create one fall tag and two Christmas cards.

A paper mosaic class follows on Nov. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This is a fun paper piecing project to use up scraps of paper.

Make a wreath with evergreen boughs on Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; or an evergreen arrangement on Dec. 1 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Organizers ask that interested participants take just one of the evergreen classes to make room for more people.

For those who plan to do an arrangement and who already have a container and some decorations, are free to bring them along.

To reserve your place in any of the “Learn to” classes, call the library at 315-341-5867 or stop in at the main desk at the library.

Sales of the Library’s “Read Around Oswego” calendar continue through December at the River’s End Bookstore, the Richardson-Bates Historic House, the town of Oswego Historical Society and at the library’s main desk.

Calendars are $10 each and feature local people, places, and a year’s worth of book recommendations.

Friends of the Library will also be wrapping books at the River’s End Bookstore Dec. 10 through 23.

