Friends of the Oswego Library Will Wrap Your Holiday Gifts

OSWEGO – Volunteers with the Friends of the Oswego Library will give you a holiday assist at the River’s End Bookstore.

Gift wrapping of purchases at the store will be provided by the Friends on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Wrapping paper and the wrapping service are provided free of charge but donations to the Friends of the Library are gratefully accepted.

While at the store, pick up a copy of the Friends’ Read Around Oswego calendar for just $10.

Sales support the programs sponsored throughout the year by the Friends at the Library.

