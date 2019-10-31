Full November at the Castle on the Hill

OSWEGO – Paul Mitura will visit the Oswego Library Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. Join us in the Community Room for a presentation on his military career and excerpts from his books: Berlin, Baghdad, Benning & Bragg : Memories of a Long Military Career; Wounded Knee and the Bridge Too Far : Military Mistakes, Misfortunes and Mishaps; and The Best Worst Tank and the Ship that Wasn’t.

No Stress Chess and the relaunch of our Chess Club occurs Nov. 12 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Stop in any time to learn about an easy way to learn the game or add your email to our list for Chess Club.

Girl Scout Sarah Westcott will begin this program with an overview of chess and an introduction to the card-based No Stress Chess.

Every Tuesday, from Nov. 5 to Nov. 26, Sasha is here 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. to listen to beginners read in the Children’s Room.

She is an excellent listener and always up for meeting new people and getting a good scratch under her chin.

The Friends of the Library is offering two classes in November. Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. you can make cards using stamps, ink, and cardstock.

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. there will be a paper mosaic class.

Both classes provide all materials needed and you must register for them ahead of time.

The Oswego Public Library is located in Oswego across from the County Courthouse.

We are open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and noon – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Call 315-341-5867 or email [email protected]

