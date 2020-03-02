Fulton Amateur Learns About Its History

FULTON – At the February meeting of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club, John Darling, K2QQY, presented a program recounting the history of our club over the past 60 years.

In the late part of 2018 Darling was delivered a few boxes of photos and news articles regarding the Fulton Amateur Radio Club, which was formed in 1957.

These boxes contained a wide array of smelly, dusty and damp items that needed to be arranged and categorized into some semblance of order.

This took several months of reading old minutes, scanning over old newspaper articles and the many, many photo albums to deconstruct and label with who, what, where and when.

Now to decide how to preserve them.

Darling finally decided the method he wanted to use.

A HTML method suitable for all internet search engines.

And to make a master table with linked items.

Darling instructed the group in the ways to search for items and introduced us to the days of old, when HAMS built their equipment from scratch and talked around the world as we still do today.

Amateur Radio, also known as Ham Radio, is a hobby that is accessible to almost anyone.

Age, background, national citizenship, even physical disabilities are not barriers to passing the necessary tests to receive your own FCC amateur radio license and callsign.

The primary purposes of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club are to promote the use of Amateur Radio for emergency communication, foster interest in radio/electronics and to provide license training and testing.

Interested parties are also encouraged to attend a meeting.

The Fulton Amateur Radio Club meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the lower level of the Oswego County Office Building, across from Mimi’s restaurant, Route 481 North, Fulton.

Fulton Amateur Radio Club invites those interested in this hobby to look us up on Facebook or view www.fultonamateurradioclub.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...