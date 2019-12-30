Fulton Block Builder Fundraising Campaign Under Way

FULTON – The Fulton Block Builder fundraising committee announces the start of the 2020 Fulton Block Builder Fundraising Campaign.

Once again, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has approved a matching grant payable to Fulton Block Builders in the spring of 2020 following completion of the fundraising in Fulton.

This year’s FBB will strive to raise $75,000.00 in order to secure the entire $150,000 Shineman award.

2019 was the best year yet for the Fulton Block Builder program.

More than a half a million dollars was invested in Fulton’s participating properties!

For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested 3.7 times that amount.

FBB supported 216 properties, the highest number to date.

Confidence is growing in the city and it once again makes sense for residents to invest.

FBB promotes pride of property ownership, incentivizes resident investment, and breaks the disinvestment cycle by reconnecting neighbors to each another.

Since Fulton Block Builders started, participating property owners have invested $1,274,845 in their Fulton properties.

In 2019, FBB increased the number of business donations and raised $67,081.

Next FBB doubled the number of personal donations, raising $3,093.

Culminating in the Richard S. Shineman Foundation matching the fundraising 2-to-1. $140,000.

FBB launched its first year in 2017, since that time residents and businesses have donated $186,362 for the Block Challenge programs.

And, the Shineman Foundation has invested $340,000 in the Fulton Block Builder program.

All of this has made it possible for FBB to award 596 Block Challenge grants and start a transformative revolution in the city.

You can keep that momentum going by supporting Fulton Block Builders.

FBB is asking for your support to help us reach our $75,000 goal.

Every dollar goes toward a reimbursement fund for property owners who qualify for eligible improvements and for promotion of the program.

There is no paid staff.

Your contribution is tax deductible because we are again working with CenterState CEO Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit.

Please join all Fultonians—by making your donation to rebuild our neighborhoods.

Become a part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2020 campaign today.

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Or by mail, send checks to:

CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc.

Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

