Fulton Block Builders Challenges Donors

FULTON – The Fulton Block Builders, now in its fourth year, has created a new challenge for 2020.

The organization’s fundraising committee is asking that all supporters increase their donation by 10% to meet this year’s $75,000 goal.

Recently, Legislator Jim Karasek, who represents the 22nd District that includes portions of the city of Fulton and the town of Granby, became one of the first donors to take the challenge.

“I am impressed with the positive energy the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program is bringing to our residents,” Legislator Karasek said. “I make a point of supporting and sponsoring initiatives that I think are good for my District, so this decision was an easy one for me. When I saw that the Block Builders had increased their fundraising goal and were asking supporters to increase their donation by 10%, I wanted to do even more to sustain this transformative initiative!”

In 2017, the Oswego County Legislative body received a pay increase, but rather than keep this for himself, Legislator Karasek decided to donate his entire raise to the Fulton Block Builders.

His support has continued each year.

When Karasek is not representing the 22nd District, he is hard at work as the manager of independent living services at ARISE, Inc.

As a non-residential independent living center, Karasek and his team assist people of all ages and with all types of disabilities to organize and direct their own care.

Each year ARISE serves more than 7,000 people located in five Central New York counties: Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cayuga and Seneca.

The ARISE programs are consumer directed, maximizing choice and opportunities for the people they serve.

The Fulton Block Builders is dedicated to revitalizing Fulton neighborhoods one block at a time.

It is based on the Healthy Neighborhood Initiative.

“Because of people like Legislator Karasek, we are able to fund more Block Challenge Grants and are energized by the success we are seeing,” said Linda Eagan, FBB administrative director. “Twenty-nineteen was the best year yet for the FBB program. Since its start in 2017, we have been able to fund 596 Block Challenge Grants and homeowners have invested 1.25 million dollars in their properties. Confidence is growing and growing rapidly.”

More information about FBB can be found at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/ or on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fultonblockbuilders/posts/?ref=page_internal

Information can also be found on the city of Fulton’s website: https://fulton.ny.gov/fulton_block_builders

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...