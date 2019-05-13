Fulton ‘Celebration Of Community Music’ Concert May 18, FMA Music Awards To Be Presented

FULTON – The Fulton Music Association’s 22nd annual Celebration of Community Music will be presented on May 18, 7 p.m., at the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium, it was announced by Steve Chirello, FMA president.

The 2018 FMA senior music awards will also be announced at this event and each recipient will perform.

Admission is free and FMA is providing free bus transportation to and from the concert for residents of Towpath Towers, Fulton Mill Apartments, Meadowbrook, and Oak Street Apartments.

The concert will feature performances by the Cortini Brothers, Joe and Kimo, with vocalist Julie Howard. Joe Cortini’s son, Joe, will also perform on piano.

In addition, the Fulton Community Band, under the direction of Carol Fox, and FMA music award winners will also be performing.

Among the selections planned by the community band are: Washington Greys March; Theme from Angela’s Ashes, American Overture, John Williams’ The Raiders March, arranged by Yuqing Guo, a French horn player in the band; Latin Celebration, and Holst’s First Suite in Eb.

All concert participants are generously donating their time for FMA, Chirello said.

“In addition to helping high school students receive FMA awards this spring, FMA members will continue to help sponsor Fulton’s summer concert series at Bullhead Point and the downtown gazebo and bring special performances by the U.S Army’s 10thMountain Divusion Band right here to Fulton,” he said.

For further information, call Carol Fox at 591-3392 or Chirello at 592-9778.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...