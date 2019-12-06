Fulton Community Band, Choir, Presents Annual Christmas Concert Dec. 15

The sounds of the holiday season will once again be shared at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the annual Fulton Community Band Christmas Concert in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium, said Steve Chirello, president of the Fulton Music Association (FMA).

The concert is free and FMA is providing free bus transportation to and from the concert for residents of Towpath Towers, Fulton Mill Apartments, Meadowbrook, and Emery Grove. The Fulton Community Band will be featured performing several new arrangements and old favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride, “An Irving Berlin Christmas,” “A Christmas Celebration,” “Sussex Mummers Christmas Carol,” “Jubilant Holiday,” “Christmas Auld Lang Syne, ”and “The Hallelujah Chorus.”

The Roamin’ Catholic Choir, under the direction of Dolores Walrath, will also be singing in the concert and will feature: ”Glory, Glory!,” “Breath of Heaven,” “On This Still and Silent Night,” “Hallelu! Hallelu!,” “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” and more.

“The evening will end with a rousing Christmas carol sing-along with the band, the choir, and the audience, Chirello said.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend this free concert, Chirello said. For additional information, call 591-3392.

