Fulton Family Y’s Annual Daddy Daughter Dance Set

FULTON – Have a magical night with your special princess at the Fulton Family YMCA’s Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on February 8 from 6 – 8 p.m.

This event welcomes fathers, grandfathers, uncles and anyone the child sees as a special male role model.

Light refreshments will be provided and we will have a photographer on hand to provide wonderful couple photos to take home.

Our DJ, Mystic Music will provide music, dancing and games for couples to enjoy the wonderful evening.

This event is opened to members and non-members of the Fulton Family YMCA.

Registration and fees do apply.

Fees include all the food, couple photo, activities for the night and a special gift for your princess.

Registration is now open.

Registration must be done by February 6, no late registrations will be accepted.

For more information or to register contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 598-9622 or stop in at 715 W. Broadway, Fulton.

To keep in the loop on upcoming programs and events check out www.fultonymca.com or like us on Facebook.

