Fulton Police Chief To Retire

FULTON, NY- After nearly 26 years of service, Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward announces that Chief of Police Orlo Green will be retiring at the end of 2019.

Mayor Woodward reflects on his years with Chief Green:

“Chief Orlo Green has served under my administration for all 12 years and has proven himself to be an extraordinary chief of police and a valued confidante over the years. I thoroughly enjoyed my time working with Orlo and came to know him as an asset to my team. Our new police chief, Craig Westbrook has been preparing for this position under his leadership and will carry on to oversee the police department in the upcoming years ahead. I am proud of the good reputation our police department holds for its residents. I wish Chief Green all the best as he seeks other opportunities. He will be a beneficial addition to any organization he is brought into.”

Chief Green began his career with the city of Fulton Police Department in April of 1994.

During his service he held several ranks before working his way up to chief of police in February of 2008 where he has served for almost 12 years.

According to Chief Green, many aspects of policing have changed during his career, from hand writing reports to the implementation of computers and the speed at which you can obtain information.

The approach to training and the different tools that officers have at their disposal which help to keep them and members of the public as safe as possible, this includes the implementation of body worn cameras which Green said “are a big part of the future of policing,”

“The changes in law enforcement and society as a whole have been dramatic during my career. I am extremely proud to have served our city with the many outstanding police officers that have served and currently serve the city of Fulton. There professionalism and pride in their service to our community have helped to meet the challenges these changes have brought head on, making the city of Fulton a safe place where we can be proud to raise our families.”

Chief Green is looking forward to spending more time with family in the coming months.

“I’m going to take a couple of months to spend with my wife and two sons, then I guess I will see what new opportunities the future holds,” he said.

