Fulton Savings Bank Donates To Fulton Block Builders

FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank has pledged corporate support for the Fulton Block Builders program for the fourth year in a row by donating $10,000.

Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is a program that generates neighborhood pride and helps homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment. The core feature of this approach is to build on strengths rather than just fix weaknesses.

“Fulton Savings Bank is proud to be a Corporate Sponsor of the exciting FBB initiative,” said Assistant Vice President of Fulton Savings Bank Annette Cotton. “Thanks to all those involved for their continued enthusiasm and hard work. Bringing homeowners together in one block builds community and generates confidence in our future. These are very exciting times for the city and Fulton Savings Bank is honored to be a part of it.”

Much like the grass roots efforts of the FBB program, a group of civic leaders organized Fulton Savings Bank in 1871 to receive deposits from tradesmen, clerks, mechanics, laborers, miners, servants and others. Since then, the bank has been serving the greater Fulton community and continues to build trust for generations.

“Fulton Savings Bank’s ongoing donation to FBB is another commitment to that philosophy,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “Our application process for 2020 is underway and awards will be announced in May, but there is still time for individual home owners to submit a Paint Fulton application.

“In addition, any homemaker in the city is eligible for a Paint Fulton $500 grant award. Paint Fulton provides Fulton residents with a selection of historic color schemes to use when painting their homes. Up to 50 possible combinations of colors are possible when using the ten schemes. Paint Fulton applications are due by May 1, 2020.”

For more information about FBB’s exciting program visit their website at: www.fultonblockbuilders.com

