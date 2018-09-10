Fulton Veterans’ Council Hosts POW/MIA and 9-11 Ceremony Sept. 21

FULTON – The Fulton Veterans’ Council hosts a POW/MIA 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The ceremony takes place in Veterans’ Park, across from Fulton City Hall on South First Street.

The public is invited to attend.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served in the community room at City Hall following the ceremony.

Jamie Hamlin, director of the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, invites all residents to “please join us as we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to our nation.”

For more information about the event, contact the agency at 315-591-9100.

