Girls Rock At Rotary

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Amy Leotta and Jennah Lamb provided an overview of the Girls Rock program.

They are offering it to girls ages 8-12, at the Fulton YMCA.

The program consists of weekly workshops empowering young girls in the community.

They provide a safe, comfortable environment for these girls

to participate in youth led discussions and activities to boost self-esteem, build healthy relationships and confidence.

They have approximately 15 to 18 girls that participate on a weekly basis.

This includes several home schooled youth.

The Girls Rock Program also offers a Summer Camp to young girls, which include field trips to various locations.

Currently, there is no cost for a girl to participate in the program because of the grants received.

These grants are also enabling the program to reach out to the Fulton Junior High School and the G. Ray Bodley High School for possible interest.

Funding to sustain this program on an on-going basis would be appreciated.

