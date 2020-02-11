Girls Rock Program Welcomes Linda Eagan

FULTON – Linda Eagan, director of Fulton Block Builders, recently had the honor of meeting 10 young ladies participating in the Fulton YMCA “Girls Rock” group.

Fulton YMCA Director Amy Leotta is inviting woman making a difference in Fulton to meet with the girls.

“It’s important for young girls to know the many ways that women and girls are positively impacting our world,” Leotta said. “Girls Rock is building the strong confident leaders of the future. I love watching the girls interact with the adults and the connections being made.”

“I had so much fun visiting with this wonderful group of girls,” Eagan said. “We played several games to demonstrate the Fulton Block Builder concepts and then discussed ways for young people to get involved. The girls were full of ideas for FBB to build on and Girls Rock member Gabriella even gave me a quote to use: ‘Don’t be a litter bug. Let’s help Fulton be a welcoming community. Join Girls Rock at the Fulton YMCA!’ Thanks Gabriella.”

Girls Rock is a weekly workshop for young girls, ages eight through 12, to experience the Y’s positive self-esteem boosting program.

Girls Rock is designed to transform self-doubts and insecurities into self-love & worth. It gives girls the space to be silly and play while giving them the tools to build healthy relationships and confidence.

Fulton YMCA’s Girls Rock program receives support from the United Way and the Shineman Foundation.

If you are interested in learning more about Girls Rock check them out at: https://fultonymca.org/kids-fitness/.

FBB provides small matching funds to clusters of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties in order to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest.

Just like Girls Rock, FBB is all about identifying what’s going well and building on the strengths of our community.

Required pre-applications are due March 6.

For more Fulton Block Builder information, follow its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go to https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/

