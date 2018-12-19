‘Gloves With Love’ Collection Extended To Jan. 11

Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the third annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids has been extended through Jan. 11, said Bill Carhart, CEO. Collection baskets will be available at each branch and distribution will be Saturday, Jan. 12. This is a joint project with Exelon Generation.

OCFCU Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego; 300 W. First St., Oswego; 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton; and 5828 Scenic Avenue (Route 3), Mexico.

“We wanted to come up an easy way for people to help make sure the kids of Oswego County will stay warm this winter,” said Mary Greeney, OCFCU vice president, member services. Greeney can be reached at 315-343–7822 for more information.

