GOP Steak Bake Scheduled

FULTON – The annual Fulton City Republican Steak Bake will be held at the Polish Home on Sept 23.

The weather will be great, the food will be great and it will be great to have you there.

Once again this is in honor of Former Legislator Clay Brewer. Time for food is noon – 3 p.m. and tickets are $10. at the door.

Looking forward to seeing you.

