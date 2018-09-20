Grant Bolsters Arts Center’s Progress

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is pleased to announce it has received a grant totaling $110,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for Fulton’s first Community Arts Center.

The grant will meet immediate needs for infrastructure improvements and upgrades to the former retail store located at 121-125 Cayuga St.

The organization purchased the building earlier this year with plans to renovate the space for arts programming and community events.

CNY Arts Center has been delivering art experiences, public art murals, summer art camp, and a successful theatre program for the last seven years in rented and donated space.

“With this new place of our own, we can finally realize our mission to provide a variety of art opportunities for the children and families of Central New York,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “This grant from the Shineman Foundation allows us to make significant improvements for the site including upgrades in heat, lights, plumbing, and fire safety, all the basic things you must do to ensure a safe place for the public to gather. We couldn’t have taken on this project without the early and significant support of the Shineman Foundation.”

“Our foundation is proud to support Nancy Fox and the Board of the CNY Arts Center,” said Karen Goetz, executive director of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. “Our mission is to be a Catalyst for Change in our region through the organizations we provide grant funding to. We believe that the completion of this new community arts center in the heart of downtown Fulton will indeed be a catalyst for positive change.”

The Arts Center’s mission is to provide art experiences, creative job skills training and education to the region.

It has provided the larger Fulton community with multiple arts opportunities; including full seasons of theatre plays, musicals and Shakespeare for high school, college and adult performers, an active Children’s Theatre program (Kids Onstage) and Arty Day Camp in the summer introducing scores of local children to the arts.

In addition successful programs have launched including an Improv Comedy Troupe, Writer’s Café, Author’s Spotlight, Talent Share Open Mic Nights, and more.

The vision for the Community Arts Center is for a professional quality 100-seat theater and an alternate smaller theatre on the lower level which will allow music concerts and more innovative performing arts programming.

Multi-use classrooms, a culinary teaching kitchen/café, workshop studios, and gallery space will accommodate multiple art activities, art programs in studio fine arts, culinary arts and writing arts, after school/weekend youth activities, an art gallery for artists to show and sell their work to the community, and a variety of events that bring the community together.

For information, updates, email alerts or to become a part of this exciting initiative, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com, contact Fox at 315-598-ARTS (2787) or email [email protected]

