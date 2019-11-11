‘Handlebars’ Helps Hospice

MEXICO – On October 16, members of the Fire & Iron MC Station 1438 and the Oswego County Comets RC met at Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in Mexico to present a donation of funds totaling $7,000 to Friends of Oswego County Hospice.

Funds donated by the two clubs were raised during this year’s 5th annual Handlebars for Hospice fundraiser that was held September 22 at the VFW in Mexico.

In addition, Exelon Corp. also provided a donation to Friends of Oswego County Hospice totaling another $500.

The co-chairs of this event would like to thank not only the members of both clubs and volunteers and staff of Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice for all of their hard work in getting ready for this year’s fundraiser, but a very special thank you to all in our community who donated items for our raffles and auction and who attended this year’s event.

It was a huge success and the money raised will benefit a great county resource in being able to continue to take care of families in need during their loved one’s final moments.

