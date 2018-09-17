Hannibal Boy Scouts Tour Washington, DC

HANNIBAL – Hannibal Boy Scout Troop 780 visited Washington, D.C.

The troop spent a week in Washington, D.C. spending the week visiting the Vietnam Memorial, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, the Smithsonian, Holocaust Museum, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial, the Museum of the American Indian, Air and Space Museum, the Pentagon and 9/11 Memorial, the Capital, White House and other sites.

They also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and thanks Travis Floral for assisting in making arrangements for the wreath.

In addition, the roop enjoyed learning how to navigate the Metro system.

The troop is sponsored by Hannibal American Legion Post 1552.

