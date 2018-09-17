Go to ...
September 17, 2018

Hannibal Boy Scouts Tour Washington, DC

Written by Contributor, Sep 17, 2018, 0 Comments
Scouts at the Boy Scout Memorial: From left: Drew Butterfield III, Noah Cordone, Evan Dix, Jaden Patterson, David Cordone, Griffin Marriner and Sean Hein.

HANNIBAL – Hannibal Boy Scout Troop 780 visited Washington, D.C.

The troop spent a week in Washington, D.C. spending the week visiting the Vietnam Memorial, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, the Smithsonian, Holocaust Museum, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial, the Museum of the American Indian, Air and Space Museum, the Pentagon and 9/11 Memorial, the Capital, White House and other sites.

In front from left: Griffin Marriner and Sean Hein. In back from left: Jaden Patterson and David Cordone at the wreath placement ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington National Cemetery.

They also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and thanks Travis Floral for assisting in making arrangements for the wreath.

In addition, the roop enjoyed learning how to navigate the Metro system.

The troop is sponsored by Hannibal American Legion Post 1552.

