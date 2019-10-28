Hannibal Educator Earns Spot in NYS Master Teacher Program

HANNIBAL – When Hannibal High School science teacher Lisa Mason began her career, she never imagined she would be recognized as one of the state’s elite educators.

However, hard work and a passion for education recently earned her a spot in the New York State Master Teacher Program.

The program, according to its website, recognizes teachers for their “dedication to providing the most innovative STEM education to their students, their commitment to professional growth, and their enthusiasm for sharing their successful practices with colleagues in their schools, districts and regions.”

“It’s a great honor and I’m excited that I can work with a lot of great teachers to bring ideas together as part of the program,” Mason said. “I would like to thank the HCSD administration and my colleagues for encouraging me to pursue acceptance into this program.”

Mason’s path to success began after graduating from SUNY Oswego with an education degree.

She went on to earn her certification in chemistry and biology and began teaching in the Hannibal Central School District in 2006.

She currently teaches living environment, consumer chemistry, AP environmental science and related labs.

“I try to combine a lot of different methods to reach students who learn from different teaching styles,” Mason said. “We start the class with a review to reinforce the previous lesson. I use notes and visuals, and then encourage partner or individual hands-on work. Then we wrap up by reflecting and talking about what we learned.”

For Mason, that combination has proven successful, and she said she is eager to begin networking with other Master Teachers in the region.

“I’m always trying to find new ways to approach things and learn,” Mason said. “This program gives me a great network of colleagues to share ideas with and participate in additional professional development opportunities.”

