Hannibal High School Artists Earn CNY Scholastic Art Awards

HANNIBAL – Nine Hannibal High School students recently earned recognition for their artistic talents as CNY Scholastic Art Award winners.

Each year, students representing schools from across Central New York submit artwork into the competition.

Their pieces, ranging from ceramics to photography and everything in between, are judged by a panel of nearly 70 artists, educators and photographers.

Awards include Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention.

For Hannibal High School, the following students were recognized with Gold Keys: Trisha Fiumara (photography), John Ruggio (photography) and Erica Stauring (photography). Silver Keys went to Lily Przepiora (photography), Emma Wood (photography) and Alexis Lindsley (ceramics). Honorable Mention awards were presented to Noah Kuc (photography), Phillip Nosko (photography), Mackenzie Rice (drawing) and Erica Stauring (photography).

“We are beyond proud of our students for their hard work and determination,” said Hannibal High School art teacher Lyndsey Rowland, as colleague Lauren Boyer echoed her sentiments.

“These students will proudly represent Hannibal at this year’s 2019 Scholastics Art Competition,” she said.

Artwork will be on display at the Whitney Applied Technology Center on the Onondaga Community College campus from Jan. 22 through March 1.

