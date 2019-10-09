Hannibal High School Welcomes the Harlem Wizards

HANNIBAL, NY – The Harlem Wizards will bring its unique blend of entertainment and basketball skills to Hannibal High School on October 24 as it takes on the schools’ coaches, teachers and other staff in a fun-filled basketball exhibition beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Hannibal Sports Boosters the event serves as a fundraiser in support of the Hannibal varsity baseball team.

The team is raising funds for its first team trip as it travels to Myrtle Beach to play during spring break.

A wildly entertaining basketball entity the Harlem Wizards feature a star-studded, experienced roster led by Arnold “A-Train” Bernard, an accomplished trickster and a veteran of seven years with the Globetrotters.

The Harlem Wizards’ games are filled with comedy, spontaneity, and audience participation.

Last season the Harlem Wizards played in more than 450 communities across the USA and raised more than $3 million for schools and non-profit organizations.

“It’s going to be a great show,” said varsity baseball coach Joseph Meyer. “There will be plenty of laughter as students watch their teachers and school staff members stave off embarrassment as we try to compete with the Harlem Wizards. Our roster is filled with teachers and staff members from all three Hannibal schools. It’s going to be a fun-filled game with plenty of action and high energy comedy suited for all ages.”

The Harlem Wizards vs. Hannibal High School game is one of several fundraisers the Hannibal varsity baseball team will host as it raises funds for the trip to Myrtle Beach.

“They’re working hard to reach their goal,” said Coach Meyer. “I invite community members to join us as we welcome the Harlem Wizards to Hannibal for an evening of fun and laughter as the Wizards thrill the audience with lots of slam-dunks, athletic tricks, and humor. Great fun for a great cause, don’t miss it!”

General admission tickets for the Harlem Wizards vs. Hannibal High School game are $10 in advance for children and students and $15 for adults.

Reserved seating tickets are $18.

A limited number of Courtside Plus tickets, which includes a free poster and a pre-game meet and greet with the Harlem Wizards are available for $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit harlemwizards.com or contact Heather Cerrillo at the Hannibal High School main office, 315-564-8130.

All proceeds benefit the Hannibal varsity baseball team.

