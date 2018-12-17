Hannibal Schools, Community Unite for Christmas Bureau

HANNIBAL – A holiday fundraising tradition continued this year as the Hannibal Central School District hosted its annual Christmas Bureau carnival.

The event collects new toys and nonperishable food and raises money to help fill baskets full of gifts and necessities for HCSD families in need.

Once the items are collected, Hannibal National Honor Society students and staff members package the items and deliver them to families in time for the holiday season.

This year’s carnival was held at the high school and offered games, face-painting, a magician and other activities for children.

There were also basket raffles that included several big-ticket items.

Overall, the carnival generated $4,940 for the Christmas Bureau.

According to Hannibal High School teacher Karen Upcraft, who helps coordinate the donation effort, it takes a team to pull everything together.

“Many hands go into the planning, coordinating, shopping, packing and delivery of the boxes,” she said. “It is truly a community event! Our staff and students put in countless hours, making boxes, sorting gifts, labeling and packing the boxes and helping on the day of the delivery. Community volunteers use their personal vehicles and, with student help, deliver the boxes to recipients’ doors or recipients come in and pick them up.”

She noted that the Christmas Bureau provided baskets for 167 families last year, with a similar number of recipients expected this year.

Baskets will be delivered Dec. 19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...