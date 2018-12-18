Harbor Festivals Says Thank You

To The Editor:

Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc., would like to thank all those who participated in our blood drive for the American Red Cross along with the donations for Human Concerns.

We considered it a success, so look for us again next year.

We also want to thank LaParrilla’s Grill & Wine Bar for its gift certificate donation.

The donation, along with the Harborfest logo items, was given as a door prize at the end of the event.

Harborfest would like to thank Debbie Groom for her blood donation and congratulate her on being the winner of the door prize.

If you have any questions or concerns for Harborfest, please contact us at the office at 315-343-6858 or email [email protected]

Next year’s dates for the festival are: July 25-28.

Hope to see you all there.

Carol M. Dillabough

Sponsorship Coordinator

