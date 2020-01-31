Harmony Financial Services Welcomes Matt Boyle

OSWEGO, NY – Rob Rolfe, owner of Harmony Financial Services in Oswego, has announced that Matt Boyle has joined the company as a para planner.

A native of Baldwinsville, Boyle holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from SUNY.

Prior to joining Harmony Financial, Boyle worked as a para planner with Cadaret Grant and LPL Financial in Liverpool.

In his role as para planner Boyle will be a critical member of the Harmony Financial team as he provides support by preparing for meetings, coordinating client meeting schedules, investment research, assembling financial reports and conducting client specific research.

“I enjoy working with people and helping them reach their goals,” said Boyle. “I became interested in financial planning because I wanted to help my parents prepare for a comfortable retirement. It’s very satisfying to help people understand their financial path and providing them with a clear vision as they progress towards their goal. It’s a good feeling to know that my work can have such a positive impact on someone’s life.”

Boyle discovered Harmony Financial Services through a mutual contact.

“When I met Rob I knew I was at the right place at the right time. Our aspirations and visions were a perfect match. Rob has a very comprehensive holistic method of planning. He looks at the big picture rather than a just quick fix and that resonated with me.”

Rolfe sees the addition of Boyle as a key component of Harmony Financial’s future.

“As a graduate of the finance program at SUNY Oswego Matt learned from some great professors with exceptional real world experience,” said Rolfe. “That combined with his previous work experience and drive to succeed is a true benefit for our clients. The addition of Matt also allows me to continue our growth at Harmony Financial Services as I am looking into purchasing another practice in upstate New York. Matt’s eventual transition to a financial advisor is an integral part of that equation.”

“This is an exciting opportunity,” added Boyle. “I’m fortunate to be working alongside Rob and have him as a mentor. I look forward to meeting our clients and working with them as we move into the future. ”

Located at 31 E. First St. in Oswego, they can be reached at (315) 216-4052.

Harmony Financial Services is a comprehensive financial services firm committed to helping clients improve their long term financial success.

For more information, visit www.harmonyfinancialservices.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...