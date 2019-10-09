History, Storytelling Return to Oswego Town Cemetery Oct. 25

OSWEGO — A SUNY Oswego storytelling class will bring the tales of local historical figures to life during “A Night at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery” on Oct. 25.

The storytelling will begin at 6 p.m., preceded by a 5:30 p.m. gathering time for the free show.

Under the direction of Jonel Langenfeld of the Oswego theatre faculty, costumed performers will recount the stories of college founder Edward Austin Sheldon; Dr. Mary Walker, the local women’s rights pioneer and only woman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor; Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman; Queen Lili’uokalni Kamaka’eha (and her Oswego connection); and many more.

“We are very proud of the students in the storytelling class and their passion for sharing the stories of famous and not-so-famous historical figures residing in this and other cemeteries,” said Langenfeld, who teaches the interdisciplinary course. “The students have had a great time researching this area where they are going to school. They have learned a great deal about Oswego, the college, the people, the area and its history.”

The Oswego Town Historical Society sponsors the fourth annual edition of this event, which also ties in with commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the death of Dr. Mary Walker.

The event will take place rain or shine in the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery, located at 242 Cemetery Road, about a half mile off Route 104 in Fruit Valley, west of the campus.

This is a walking tour and will take approximately two hours. Attendees should dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight and umbrella in case of rain.

For more information, call George DeMass at 315-420-0000, or e-mail [email protected] or Jonel Langenfeld at 315-312-2221.

