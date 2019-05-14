Imagine! A Vision of Hope Concert by Concinnity

OSWEGO – Members of Concinnity, the local select women’s vocal ensemble, and their friends, according to conductor Mary Lou Bjorkman, “would like to spread joy, awareness of issues, and optimism through their music.”

They have chosen to make their voices heard by means of a concert entitled, Imagine! A Vision of Hope, that will be held at the First United Methodist Church, on June 9 at 3 p.m.

The building is fully accessible and is located at 7111 State Route 104, Oswego.

There is ample parking.

Kindred Spirits, a group of community women from the region, will join with Concinnity, along with a youth string ensemble.

They have volunteered their time to perform in this positive and thoughtful celebration of love, hope and responsibility.

Songs to be presented will include “Yes We Can,” “1,000 Grandmothers,” “Seize the Day,” and, of course, John Lennon’s immortal, “Imagine.”

There will be a slide show accompanying the concert.

Concinnity conductor Bjorkman invites the community to “join them for a Sunday afternoon filled with uplifting and inspirational music to soothe the soul and the ears.”

There will be no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be accepted.

