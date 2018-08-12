JC Penney Supports Stuff-A-Bus Campaign

OSWEGO, NY – United Way Stuff-A-Bus co-chairperson Laurie Kelly and Executive Director of United Way of Greater Oswego County Patrick Dewine met with Carol Peters, general manager of the Oswego JC Penney store, to discuss JC Penney’s support of the United Way’s annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

JC Penney employees will be accepting donations of school supplies and helping “stuff the bus” that will be located at the Oswego Wal-Mart on Route 104 East on August 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, everyone purchasing backpacks at JC Penney for the Stuff-A-Bus campaign will receive a discount coupon for children’s haircuts at its salon.

“We are fortunate to have the support of caring local businesses such as JC Penney,” said Dewine. “On August 17 we will have buses at eight different locations in the county where community members can drop off donations of school supplies. Without our volunteers we would not be able to do so. We appreciate the willingness of JC Penney employees to donate their time to help us with our Stuff-A-Bus campaign.”

Held annually, the Stuff-A-Bus campaign collects school supplies for distribution to economically disadvantaged children throughout Oswego County so that they may have the necessary supplies to successfully begin the school year.

For more information on United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign and a list of collection sites, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

