Joe Stanky To Perform At Fulton Polish Fest

FULTON – Joe Stanky and his Cadets will be live on stage at the Fulton Polish Home’s 13th Annual Polish Fest on Sept 29 from 3 to 7 p.m.

For more than 25 years Stanky and his Cadets have been performing for audiences up and down the eastern seaboard and from Texas to Michigan.

Although Stanky started with the classical violin, his passion drew him to the music he heard all his life – Polkas!

His five-member band includes Mike Magdon on drums, Bob Smurlo on piano and bass, John Evania on trumpet and vocals, Nick Nidoh on accordion and vocals and Stanky on violin and vocals.

Their lively music has produced six CDs including one of their original songs “Polka Dancer,” which was featured on a Grammy-winning recording by Brave Combo.

In addition, the new indie film by Jason Sherry entitled “Cubes” includes the music of Joe Stanky and his Cadets.

Perhaps their most famous tune is “The Dancing Mouse” which has inspired thousands of fans to get up and dance.

The Fulton Polish Home is located at 153 W. First St. S. in Fulton, which is about 30 minutes northwest of Syracuse.

The Polish Fest runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 and will also feature traditional Polish and American food at reasonable prices.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking at this family friendly event.

For more information, call the Polish Home at 315 593-2875.

