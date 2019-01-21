Juried Student Exhibition To Display Works From Across Campus

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego will present its 56th annual Juried Student Exhibition from Feb. 1 to 24 in Tyler Art Gallery, a competition for all students in a wide variety of media.

A reception and awards ceremony for the artists will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the gallery and adjacent Tyler Hall lobby.

Any current Oswego student may enter up to three artworks in any medium.

The Juried Student Exhibition typically includes graphic design, ceramics, drawings, paintings, sculpture, photography, both traditional and digital prints, video and apps, according to Michael Flanagan, director of Tyler Art Gallery.

Juror this year is Sharon Frost of Syracuse, a bachelor of fine arts graduate of SUNY Oswego.

She has owned and operated Frost Decorative Painting since 1991. Her work includes murals and specialty finishes in many commercial and residential spaces throughout Central New York. Her clients include Crouse Irving Hospital, the Landmark Theater and Manlius Public Library.

Frost also exhibits her personal artwork, primarily mixed media landscapes, locally and nationally. While a student at Oswego, Frost participated in the annual juried exhibitions and received a Presidential Purchase Prize award.

There are a variety of awards selected from within the exhibition, including juror-chosen awards and Presidential and Student Association Purchase Awards.

The Student Art Exhibit Committee organizes the Juried Student Exhibition, and the college’s Student Association supplies funding.

For more information, contact Michael Flanagan, gallery director, at 315-312-2112 or [email protected]

Tyler Art Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is closed on Mondays, school holidays and school breaks.

While donations are appreciated, admission is free; parking on the SUNY Oswego campus requires a permit.

For those without a current campus sticker, visit www.oswego.edu/parking.

